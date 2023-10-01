WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend the Williston Fire Department firefighters took part in some serious training.

WFD firefighters were at Pacific Steel & Recycling conducting auto vehicle rescue training.

During this training, new firefighters received their initial certification and experienced firefighters had the opportunity to renew their certification.

The training was conducted by Williston’s Battalion Chief Mike Walters.

Each day the department works to continually better themselves for the community.