Williston Fire Department visits firefighter at hospital for newborn celebration

Despite COVID-19’s many restrictions, a firefighter and his newborn still received the surprise of a lifetime.

Yesterday, Williston Firefighter Jake Byman and his wife delivered an 8 pound baby girl.

To say congratulations without stepping on CHI St. Alexius Health’s COVID-19 visitor guidelines members from the fire department brought over a ladder truck and climbed up to Byman’s window.

“In order for us to see the baby and kind of show that brotherhood and show that we’re there with him as a shift..myself, Shay, and then our backseat firefighter, Mr. Gamble, just decided to take our truck out there,” Lt. Williston Fire Wyatt Koenig said.

He says this is the Byman’s 5th child.

