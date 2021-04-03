Williston fire departments battle grass fire

Take Over

Both Williston and Williston Rural Fire Departments are working to put out a grass fire just north of town Saturday evening.

According to the City’s Facebook page, mutual aid is coming in from surrounding communities.

Individuals are asked to avoid the area.

According to the City of Williston, winds shifted and the Williston Fire Department lost Brush Truck #3. All crew made it out safely and there are no injuries.

At this time, the extent of the damage is unclear.

For additional questions, you’re asked to contact Matt Clark at mattc@ci.williston.nd.us

