Williston firefighters return home, say they were thankful to help hurricane recovery efforts in Louisiana

A group of 15 firefighters are back home after spending two weeks in Louisiana helping with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

The crew was from Dickinson, Bismarck Rural, Williston and Williston Rural Fire Departments.

In two groups, they went to different parts of Louisiana.

The group in Lockport helped with structure fires, cutting trees, moving debris and unloading trailers.

The group in Shriever helped with downed powerlines, auto extrication and answered fire alarm calls. The battalion chief and a firefighter EMT from Williston say they’re grateful for the experience.

“It was very heartwarming, very satisfying, that we had the opportunity to go down there and help brothers and sisters, that, it’s just devastating down there,” said Battalion Chief Mike Walters.

“We were able to create a bond between other firefighters that I haven’t had the experience of doing like going to a different fire department and being able to work with them so closely in the way that we did,” said Firefighter EMT Bianca Alvarado.

Walters helped in Lockport and Alvarado helped in Shriever.