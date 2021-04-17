Williston gym holding challenge in benefit of firefighters

A Williston gym owner is looking to help area firefighters with a little challenge.

For the next two weeks, Shannon Kobzina and the members of her gym, Wicked Tough Fitness, are looking to collect various items like Gatorade, granola bars, and any other essential items that would help firefighters while out on calls.

Kobzina says every item members donate will go toward eliminating reps at their boot camp workouts, but every donation that the community makes will add those reps back in.

She says with all of the recent fires happening in and around the area she wanted to find a fun and creative way to show support.

“I’ve always been the one to help out others in need and hearing the stories from other locals and other people these fires have actually affected, it breaks my heart that I can’t be on the front lines helping,” Kobzina said.

