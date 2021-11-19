Williston High School career expo helps kids explore varied career choices

A career expo at Williston High School is teaching the kids to look before they leap into making career choices.

The expo brought together hundreds of students and over a dozen local companies.

One IT firm challenged students to make their own cables.

Senior Systems Engineer at Pro IT, Greg Larson says it was an excellent opportunity to provide guidance for the kids.

“Really not a time for us that we’re trying to recruit kids instead just expose them to all the different positions that IT has to offer,” Larson said.

Windsong Custom Homes was also there.

Their design specialist at the expo said she may have spotted a designer or two.

“We had some really good conversations with them. We brought in some of our sample products from our design center here in Williston. So that allowed the kids to design their own kitchen, design their own bathroom. Just picking all of the features that they will want and they really enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun,” Stephanie said.

Other industries making their pitch to students at the expo were cybersecurity, hospitality, communication, and arts.