Williston High’s E-Sport Team Makes Playoff Berth After Only One Season of Play

E-sports, or competitive video games, are taking over schools and universities across the country.

KX News spoke with Williston High and how they’re using its successful first season as a gateway to more opportunities.

Not too long ago, having an E-Sports team at your school could have been seen as unusual. But not anymore. And getting one at Williston High School wasn’t a problem — organizers say it offers many of the same benefits that a physical sports team would.

“Just had to talk about how it’s team based just like anything else how they work together to solve a problem and how it fits the needs of students that aren’t usually involved in a lot of activities around the school already..” says Esports Coach, James Skinner.

Williston start its first ever E-sports team last October, just two weeks before the season started. That didn’t discourage them it only made them work harder putting together a rigorous practice plan.

“Monday through Friday.. We’d come in after school and practice an hour and a half maybe two hours. We practiced specifically playing the game, specific skills depending on the game and what we needed to work on in order to win.” says Skinner

Competing with teams around the country in games like League of Legends, Rocket League, and SMITE they became pretty good, compiling an overall record of 10 and 11 and a chance at a little post-season action.

“Our Leauge of Legends team did get to go to the state playoffs this year. We got within the top 16. It was 16 teams who were allowed in the playoffs we were the 14th seed, but then got eliminated in the first round, but it was still really good experience” says Skinner.

Experience that could open other doors for the future..

“Bismarck State College, Dickinson State, and Jamestown they alll offer E-SPorts scholarships. So they have the E-Sports college teams and if you can get on that team, you try out, you get, I don’t know how much money, but you get a scholarship and there’s other schools around the counrty that offer that as well.” says Skinner.

“Gaming is like a huge part of my life so being able to go to colleges and play for a college team and even if you can play proffesionals. I would definetly be willing to go for that.” says Williston Highschool Sophomore Student, Jayden Radasa.

Even outside of physically playing a game, beneifits post itself.

“I’ve got hooked on the thought of game desigining and the whole idea of it.” says Williston Highschool Sophomore Student, Kerryn Turner.

The 25 man Coyotes E-Sports team will take this off season to practice new games and come October will shoot for a state title.