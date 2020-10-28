Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Williston hospital hosting ‘Mask or Treat’ event Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is handing out candy this year for Halloween in a Mask or Treat event.

In an effort to keep people socially distanced, people are asked to stay in their cars and follow the guided drive-thru instructions.

One pediatrician says even if you’re not able to attend the event or decide to go elsewhere, you still need to be mindful of COVID-19.

“We want to enjoy life still and be somewhat normal, but we still want to take precautions. The recommendations are always in those situations where you can’t be six feet apart, you wear a mask,” Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Joseph Stonehocker said.

The event is happening this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. and costumes are recommended!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

7-year-old Jeopardy! superfan gets sweet message from Alex Trebek after dressing up as ‘mini-Trebek’ for Halloween

Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Velva Volleyball

Halloween Safety

White Shield Growth

MHA Mask Mandate

Dark Money

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/28

There's more than just La Nina to consider when looking at the trends for winter

Moose sighting in Minot

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/28

Wednesday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with warmer highs

Veteran's Voices "Dutch" Bialke

National Day Calendar: Chocolate Day

Bismarck City Commission passes mask mandate with no penalty for noncompliance

WDA Volleyball

Mandan Football

Quarantine Voting

Ward County COVID Deaths

Coat Drive

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss