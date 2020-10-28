Williston hospital hosting ‘Mask or Treat’ event Saturday

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is handing out candy this year for Halloween in a Mask or Treat event.

In an effort to keep people socially distanced, people are asked to stay in their cars and follow the guided drive-thru instructions.

One pediatrician says even if you’re not able to attend the event or decide to go elsewhere, you still need to be mindful of COVID-19.

“We want to enjoy life still and be somewhat normal, but we still want to take precautions. The recommendations are always in those situations where you can’t be six feet apart, you wear a mask,” Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Joseph Stonehocker said.

The event is happening this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. and costumes are recommended!