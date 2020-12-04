Williston hospital using UVC disinfection robots to help clean facility

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is accepting some generous help — in the form of robots.

In a time where COVID-19 is taking storm in every direction, staying on top of sanitation is critical — something the hospital of Williston is doing.

“THOR is a UVC disinfection machine that we utilize on top of our regular cleaning procedures as an extra enhancement,” Environmental Services Manager David Brostuen said.

The expensive purchase came a few weeks ago.

Brostuen says the equipment’s versatility allows it to disinfect anything from the floors to the ceilings and all equipment in between.

“It’s about 99.9% effective,” Brostuen said. “It’ll kill anything from COVID to MRSA, CDIFF and it’s just a great tool to have on board with us.”

With something so powerful one might ask, how does it all work?

“It’s all run right off a tablet. The size of the room would matter on how long it’ll take. It’s got built-in calculations. It’s got a laser that maps the room and it’s about 20 minutes for a patient’s room and 10 minutes for a bathroom or so and as long as you have the lights on the surfaces you know it’ll kill it,” Brostuen said.

Melanie Krabseth, the hospital’s Infection Control Preventionist, says the THOR UVC won’t affect actual human cleaners in regards to losing their jobs to a robotic machine. She says it’ll only benefit them.

“It going to make them feel a lot better too because we are very busy, they are very busy, and so to have that little extra help behind them I think it will make them feel better too,” Krabseth said.

And safer, which is the ultimate goal.

Brostuen says they have two robots right now. One strictly for cleaning operation rooms and the other to be used everywhere else.