Williston hospital’s medical surgery, ICU wings to undergo renovations thanks to $10K donation

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is about to get a nice upgrade.

Thanks to a $10,000 donation by the hospital’s gift shop and various other community help, the medical surgery and ICU wings are undergoing renovations.

One staff member tells us new floors, lighting and repainted walls are just a small part of the beautification plan.

She says these departments haven’t been touched in over 50 years, so this project is long overdue.

“We always have great nursing and staff but when you’re sitting there and start looking around it’s always good to have new things to look around at,” Foundation Director Janna Lutz said.

Lutz says they plan to begin renovations at the beginning of the year.