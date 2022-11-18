WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — This year’s Community Christmas Tree lighting continues the treasured tradition in Williston.

Each year, a tree is chosen from a list of homeowners who have chosen to donate their tree.

They’re often donated because they were either too large and were a threat to the home itself or nearby power lines.

This year’s Community Christmas Tree was donated by Brady Vickers. It’s around 60 feet tall and weighs more than 12,000 pounds.

Vickers says the tree was planted by his grandfather over 50 years ago.

“It was kind of a tough decision, because that tree has been in my life since I was a child,” Vickers said. “When the opportunity came for it to be the City’s Christmas Tree, we felt like that would be a fitting way for the tree to end its life, so to speak.”

He also says it was going to have to come down eventually, so he’s glad that rather than simply being taken down, it will become part of the town’s tradition.

Now that the tree is up, the community is invited to the eighth annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony happening Monday, November 28 at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a bonfire, refreshments, and fireworks show, among many other festivities.

The community is also invited to participate in the third annual Community Christmas Tree Ornament Contest.

People are encouraged to get creative and make their best ornament to hang on the tree for a chance to win a prize pack.

The contest is open to all ages with the following age groups;

Under 6

7-10

11-14

15+

Beginning Monday, November 28, people can place their homemade ornaments on the tree, they have until Friday, December 9 to place the ornament.

To successfully enter the contest, people must:

Take a photo of their ornament on the Community Christmas Tree OR a photo of them placing their ornament on the Community Christmas Tree

Submit photos via Facebook Messenger to the City of Williston OR the Williston Community Library OR email to communications@ci.williston.nd.us

Include their name and age AND a name or the ornament

place their ornament by Friday, December 9

Two winners from each age group will be selected on Monday, December 12. All submissions will be showcased on the City of Williston’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

People are reminded that ornaments will be outside, so make sure they can withstand the elements if you want them back. A future time frame will be provided for those who would like to have their ornaments.

The Community Christmas Tree will stay up until the end of December.