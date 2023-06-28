WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Agriculture is an important part of North Dakota’s economy and many North Dakotans consider themselves farmers and ranchers, contributing to the livelihood of the state.

For Wednesday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, Lauren Davis spoke with an ag professional about the importance of supporting local producers and the Western North Dakota ag industry.

Davis spoke with Dr. Audrey Lyle, chair of the Ag Committee, and Anna Nelson, the president of the Williston Chamber of Commerce.

Lyle and Nelson talked about what the event was, how drones are helpful in the agriculture industry, and what makes the Western North Dakota ag industry different than other parts of the state.

The event goes until 8:30 p.m.