Williston issues citywide mask mandate

Williston Mayor Howard Klug, using emergency powers at his disposal, Monday issued a citywide mask mandate for the community, effective immediately.

“After much deliberation, I have decided to enact this emergency declaration requiring the use of masks in the City of Williston,” Klug said in a statement. “We have watched carefully as our neighbors throughout the state have undertaken similar measures and have heard from health professionals and other community groups that the time for action is now.”

Under the mask mandate, everyone within the Williston city limits must wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor environments where social distancing of six feet or more is impossible.

There is no penalty for non-compliance with the order.

There are exemptions to the order:

Persons younger than school age, although parents and guardians are encouraged to have such younger children wear face coverings when and where appropriate

Persons with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

Persons performing job duties where a six-foot distance is not achievable and a mask would inhibit the ability to safely and effectively perform the job duty

Persons participating in athletic activities where a six-foot distance is not achievable and a mask would inhibit the activity

Persons actively consuming food or drink

Persons driving a motor vehicle alone or with passengers from the driver’s household

Persons receiving services that require access to the face for security, surveillance or other purposes may temporarily remove a face covering while receiving those services

Persons engaged in religious worship activities; however, face coverings are strongly encouraged;

Persons giving a speech or performance for broadcast or to an audience; however, those persons need to safely distance from nearby individuals.

This order does not prohibit law enforcement or local officials from enforcing trespassing laws or other applicable laws in removing violators at the request of businesses or property owners.

The order will remain in effect until the current state of emergency ends.

Earlier Monday, Morton County also issued a mask mandate for all county buildings.