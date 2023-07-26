WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Homeowners in Williston are getting the chance to revamp their homes thanks to a new revitalization program.

On February 14th, the Williston City Commission passed a resolution that allows property owners in the city to apply for a low-interest loan to remodel their homes. But there are certain requirements homeowners must meet first. The property must be a single-family home, valued at $275,000 or less, and fall within city limits.

Mark Schneider with the City of Williston says many people have come to him to express their issues with getting a loan in order to renovate their homes.

“We wanted to have the ability for these people to take out some low-interest loan if they are interested in that,” Schneider says, “and revitalize their kitchen, or do some exterior renovations, or even add on to their home.”

Those who are interested can visit the Williston Building Department to pick up an application or fill one out online. There is a $25 application fee to submit an application.