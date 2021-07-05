Williston launches new utility bill payment methods

A new utility bill payment upgrade has officially launched in Williston with hopes of making paying bills a little easier.
Through a new online portal, customers can now pay off their utility fees by using new features.
This includes Pay-By-Text, recurring credit card payments, and E-checks.
Customers will also have the option to set up payment reminder notifications too.
Williston’s Finance Director, Hercules Cummings says these new forms of payments will not only provide more options for each individual user, but it will also eliminate the need to come to pay bills in person if someone isn’t comfortable doing so.
“We’re kind of migrating into the 21st century. The software that is now deployed out is very user friendly, easy to navigate, and so that’s something that we think that the public will really enjoy,” Cummings said.
Cummings says customers are required to go on to the city’s utility website and enroll in some form of payment.
He says Google Pay and Apple Pay will be available options in September.