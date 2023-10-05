WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Community Library is going to host “Conversations Beyond Life” twice this month.

According to a news release, “Conversations Beyond Life” is a Leadership Williston project that was created by Alex Johnson.

The event aims to demystify and destigmatize discussions around death and dying. However, each night will have different speakers who offer unique insights and perspectives.

After the talks, there will be a panel discussion for people to ask questions and share their thoughts.

The program will be held in the library community room on Monday, October 9, and Monday, October 23 from 6-8 p.m.

“The Leadership Williston program is such an asset to the community,” said Andrea Placher, the library director. “We are always excited to see what community project ideas the participants come up with and how we can assist in their efforts. I think the Conversations Beyond Life program is something everyone can benefit from.”

When asked why this was the project chosen, Johnson said, “This series is designed to provide a safe, empathetic space for everyone to openly discuss and explore the many aspects, experiences, and emotions associated with death. It’s not just about understanding death better, it’s about learning to live more meaningfully, to connect more deeply with our own being and with those around us, and to support one another through challenging times with empathy and love.”

Both events are open to the public, there is no registration or entrance fee to attend.

If you would like more information, you can visit the library’s website.