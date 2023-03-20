WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Williston residents should mark their calendars for the Community Egg Hunt.

According to a news release, it’s scheduled for Wednesday, April 5 at Davidson Park located at 11th Street West and 9th Avenue West.

The hunt will be split into two times, one will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other will be from 4-6 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages.

“We are thrilled to host our third annual Community Egg Hunt,” stated Williston Community Library Director, Andrea Placher. “The mission of any event we host is to promote literacy in our community, our library’s many resources, and of course a love of reading. This event is special because we can join forces with so many community organizations to bring awareness to their missions as well. We are excited to see families coming together, playing outdoors, and having fun.”

Those who attend will get a bag to fill with eggs, which can later be exchanged for a free book.

Along with the traditional egg hunt, there will be photo stations and a chance to meet the Bunny, emergency vehicles and other equipment, and golden eggs every hour, which can be exchanged for even bigger prizes.