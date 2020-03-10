Williston Making Steps Toward Housing Plan

As Williston continues to grow, housing has become an issue that can’t be overlooked.

“The state of the economy here is good. We’re established and businesses are coming to town and people are moving here because of it,” Director of Williston Development Services Mark Schneider said.

City officials are concerned though, not because nearly 30,000 people live there, but because there aren’t enough houses for them all.

“Most people that come to town are staying with friends, or, they were luckily able to buy a house, because there isn’t a lot of homes on the market, or some, they’re living in an apartment. I would guess some of the oil field workers and maybe even families are living in hotels.” Schneider said.

During a city council meeting in 2018, these issues were addressed, and an out of state consultant was commissioned in and was issued to find the best solutions moving forward.

“They told us to form a housing commission made up of nine individuals throughout the community. They’ll stay on the committee for three years, and the goal is to find the needs for the city of Williston and for all of Williams county,” he said.

Since this past January, the commission has met bi-weekly. They have plans to have a solid solution by early April.

“We know every year for the next 15 years we need to have 443 units. That could be anywhere from an apartment unit to a single-family home, but that’s what we’re going to need to keep up with the expected demand” Schneider said.

