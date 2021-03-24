Williston man advocates for the LGBTQ+ community with events through Rainbow Rendezvous

According to dosomething.org, 60% of LGBTQ students report feeling unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation, and 42% percent of people of all ages who are LGBTQ report they feel their environment is unwelcoming.

One Williston man is working to help make the lives of those who may feel different a little easier through continuous education and outreach.

“I waited until I was 24, 25 to come out, but it was mostly because I needed to find that acceptance within myself before I came out. Other people aren’t so lucky,” Alex Johnson said.

Johnson is the founder of the Williston Rainbow Rendezvous, a group created six years ago for the LGBTQ community.

“We go to communities where people aren’t so accepting and we hear the stories from all over the western side of North Dakota,” Johnson said.

Through the events he holds, he says he hopes to unite, educate, diversify and create safe places for the LGBTQ community.

One such event is on “coming out,” which he says is a process in itself.

“We have to find that acceptance within ourselves. We have to work with that struggle and then eventually we have to learn how to be comfortable accepting the fact that other people aren’t going to accept us,” he said.

And that lack of acceptance could come right from within the comfort of your own home.

“I was telling Alex earlier, my oldest son, he’s 16, he came out when he was in elementary school and it was just a big deal,” Amani Penrow said.

Penrow is a member of the Rainbow Rendezvous, but more importantly, the parent of a bisexual son.

She says accepting who he was, was a challenge.

“I was just not that supportive parent at that time,” Penrow said.

But she eventually came around.

“It took him years to get comfortable with talking to me about his true feelings because of how I was and I think with this meeting, I think it’s important to let parents know like, ‘Hey you’re not always going to do the right thing, but it’s important that you try,'” she said.

Penrow’s testament is one of many, and it’s all a part of growth that Johnson sees for the future.

“As we’re building that awareness and understanding, we are seeing that the statistics are changing every year,” he said.

Statistics from dosomething.org show young people who are LGBTQ and who are “out” to their immediate families report feeling happier than those who aren’t.

“I mean if you were to look at the statistics three years ago it would’ve been a higher age group because people are waiting until their twenty’s to come out. Now, kids are coming out when they’re 17, 18.” Johnson said.

Johnson says he will continue to create an environment where all walks of life are accepted and where the silence of many is broken.

For more information on the coming out event and future events, click here.