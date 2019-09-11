Williston man arrested after refusing to stop for police

Local News

A Williston man was arrested Tuesday evening after refusing to stop for police.

At 5:50 p.m., William’s County Deputies attempted to stop a Honda Accord at the highway 85 bypass and 52nd Street NorthWest.

The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase not exceeding more than 30 miles per hour.

Deputies followed the vehicle using emergency lights and sirens.

A spike strip was eventually used, and the vehicle came to a stop near 29th Street west and 29th Court in Williston.

The driver then refused to exit the vehicle.

That led deputies to fire multiple bean bag rounds through the passenger side window

The driver, 32-year-old Daniel Tyler Erickson of Williston was arrested and charged with fleeing officers, reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

According to William’s county deputies, more charges are likely to come.

