Williston man charged with attempted murder

A 34-year-old Williston man is charged with attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he severely assaulted a woman.

William’s County authorities say they stopped a 29-year-old woman in the early morning hours of December 28th for running a red light.

The woman said she was on her way to the ER after being assaulted.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the investigation the suspect was identified as Cole Peters.

Peters is charged in Williams County court with Attempted Murder, Felonious Restraint, and two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

The victim is in stable condition after being flown to a larger medical facility.