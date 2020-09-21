Williston man charged with murder in the death of Erica Herrera

A Williston man has been charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old Erica Herrera.

29-year-old Tevin Dewayne Freeman was taken into custody by Williston Police Saturday, September 19, at an apartment in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West.

He was charged with murder, a Class AA felony, Monday afternoon, by the Williams County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police arrived at the apartment Saturday around 3:10 a.m., responding to a call, apparently from Freeman, about a woman not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found Erica Herrera dead on the floor.

According to a court affidavit, Freeman reportedly gave police conflicting accounts of what had happened. At one point, according to the affidavit, he told police he and Herrera were arguing “all night,” that he went for a walk and when he came back, he found Herrera on the floor and called 911.

There’s no word yet on pending court appearances for Freeman.

