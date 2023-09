RAY, N.D. (KXNET) — A 53-year-old Williston man died after having a medical emergency while driving north on 115th Ave NW near Ray in a semi which caused the semi to go off the road, through a fence, and strike a tree row.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 6:31 p.m. on Thursday. When first responders reported to the crash, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.