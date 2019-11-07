Williston Man Faces 41 Class C Felonies

A Williston man faces 41 Class C Felonies after breaking into the Williston Police Department’s impound lot.

Court documents say on several dates in September, the man, who had not been identified at the time, broke into the lot.

During one instance, he caused damage to or attempted to break into 30 vehicles.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect following a probation violation.

After getting a search warrant, they found several stolen items they could link to the lot and seven sets of keys to vehicles valued at over $1,000.

All were still being stored by the Williston Police Department.

They also found methamphetamine and hydrocodone.

