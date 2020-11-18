Williston man found along Highway 2 dies of injuries

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Williston man who was found injured Tuesday along Highway 2.

Authorities say they responded to a report of an injured man Nov. 17 in the 14000 block of Highway 2, around 11:23 a.m. Responding officers found an injured 45-year-old man who was then transported to CHI St. Alexius in Williston.

The man later passed away.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office has released no additional details, saying only the incident is under investigation.