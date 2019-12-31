Williston man killed in a semi-trailer crash near New Town

A Williston man died when his vehicle struck a truck tractor.

At around 6 pm on Monday night, the 28-year-old man was driving his truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer heading south on Highway 18-04, 15 miles north of New Town.

52-year-old, Wesley Soper, from Surrey was also driving a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer heading in the same direction.

Soper pulled into a truck pullout lane and started to make a U-turn in front of the first vehicle, blocking the south lane when the Williston man struck Soper’s truck from the rear driver side.

The Williston man was pronounced dead at the scene. Soper did not suffer any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of his family.

