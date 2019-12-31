Williston man killed in a semi-trailer crash near New Town

A local art project began earlier this year to inspire community involvement, pride, and connections.

It's a little more than halfway toward its goal of 100 portraits and stories of community members.

The project is called 'We Call Minot Home,' and it's a local spin on a global initiative called 'The Inside Out Project.'

It's a simple concept to connect community members, and so far, it's evolved quite a bit.

"Since the flood and since the oil boom, in our community, the faces of who we are have changed," said project organizer, Jessica Ackerman.

Among those faces are close to 50,000 people who call Minot home.

Every single one of them has their own story that led them to reside in the Magic City. Plus, we've all got our own personalities that collectively make Minot what it's come to be and what it can be in the future.

"We're fortunate for the change that we've had in our community and it's really a way to celebrate that," said Ackerman.

With a candid snapshot and a simple statement, the project 'We Call Minot Home,' aims to encourage community members to express themselves, get involved and - most importantly - get to know each other.