Williston man puts on first annual 4th of July community event

Although many 4th of July firework displays have been canceled this year due to the high heat index and dry conditions.

That didn’t stop one Williston man’s plans from moving forward.

He instead decided to kick off his first-ever city-wide event to observe the day but in a safe manner.

Just days ahead of Independence Day, one of Williston’s biggest celebratory events in observation of the day was canceled.

“I’m not sure why that didn’t happen this year,” Samuel Battle explained.

But what Battle did know is that he wanted to bring his own flavor of celebration to the community.

“Originally when I had this idea of doing a 4th of July celebration in the park it kind of was a small idea and it just kind of grew as the days and weeks blown through,” Battle said.

After a hard year of dealing with the COVID-19 virus, Battle’s old workplace, Cugini’s Italian restaurant, was shut down.

In an effort to promote his new business, Bakken Catering Services, he decided to put on something everyone could enjoy.

“This is really a community event,” he said. And it’s a two-day event at that.

From Saturday into Independence Day on Sunday Harmon Park in Williston will be filled with live entertainment, vendors, free toy giveaways to the kids, and the list goes on.

“Jump houses, water slides, cotton candy, snow cones, I mean you name it, it’ll be a lot of fun for friends and family to come out,” Battle said.

Those who did decide to come out were more than grateful for Battle putting this all together.

“Sam is just a wonderful person for this community. He’s such a go-getter and what a way to give back,” Williston Resident Lori Christopherson said.

“It’s good for the community. Sam said he wanted to give back and that’s the biggest thing. It’s about the kids, it’s not about us anymore, it’s all about the community and if he wants to give back to the kids and I’m all with it,” Williston Resident Darryl Oliver said.

People are already asking for part two next year and Battle says he’s all for it.

“The people that have asked me say that they want to sponsor me next year and I know that me bringing all the hats on this one, I’m going to want to delegate a lot more,” Battle said.

Battle says he has a commercial license and has been approved by the Williston Fire Department to shoot fireworks at Harmon Park, both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s event will kick off at 11 A.M and end at 8 P.M.