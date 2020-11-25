Williston man seriously injured after vehicle-bicycle crash

A vehicle-bicycle crash in Williams County left a 23-year-old Williston man seriously injured Wednesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man was driving a Ford F350 on County Road 9, approaching the intersection of 54th St. NW.

The 23-year-old was on a bicycle traveling on the same road, just ahead of the Ford.

The man driving the Ford struck the rear-end of the bike, causing the 23-year-old to be thrown off, slide off the roadway and into a ditch.

The man riding the bike sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.