Williston man seriously injured after vehicle-bicycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A vehicle-bicycle crash in Williams County left a 23-year-old Williston man seriously injured Wednesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man was driving a Ford F350 on County Road 9, approaching the intersection of 54th St. NW.

The 23-year-old was on a bicycle traveling on the same road, just ahead of the Ford.

The man driving the Ford struck the rear-end of the bike, causing the 23-year-old to be thrown off, slide off the roadway and into a ditch.

The man riding the bike sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/25

KX News Daily Report 11-25-20

Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC NOV 25

Minot Minotauros

UMary Men's Basketball

KX Convo: Dr. Stephen McDonough

Affordable Housing

Rapid Tests

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/24

Turkey Pardon

Williston Schools Merger

More EBT Applications

2020 Census

ID Backlog

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/24

Meals on Wheels

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss