Williston Man Started Yard Cleaning Business to Keep the Community Clean

Covid-19 has left many people without jobs, or experiencing hourly cuts.

Mark Quintana of Williston is amongst those who have been affected.

So, to shore up his income, he’s decided to start a yard-work business.

Any outdoor work you need done, he says he can do it, from cleaning gutters and windows, to taking garbage to the landfill.

He says he’s only been doing it for a week, but so far, so good.

“It just means a lot that I can stay busy and I’m really greatful that the community has been helping me with that, but I don’t know what I would do without it.” Yard Worker Mark Quintana said.

He says he respects social distancing and won’t come near or around you.

