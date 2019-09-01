Williston Man Treated for Severe Injuries After Motorcycle Crash

Live Now
A Williston man is severely injured after a motorcycle crash yesterday evening.

Just after 6:00 Friday night, the 23-year-old was headed north on Highway 85 on his Harley Davidson, two miles south of Alexander.

As he was changing lanes, he lost control of the motorcycle. The man was thrown off his bike and sustained serious injuries.

He was airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Local law enforcement are reminding us all to drive extra careful as you enjoy the holiday weekend. They say this can be one of the most deadly times of year on the road.

