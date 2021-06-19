Williston man using new limo taxi service to eliminate impaired driving

A Williston man is looking to provide a new source of transportation around the area that gets people home safely and in style.

According to vision zero, a transportation department initiative, so far in 2021 over 1600 DUI arrests have been made here in the state.

According to FBI crime data, in 2018, North Dakota was the second highest state with the most DUI arrests.

Francisco Murillo is the owner of Famous Entertainment Limousine Service that operates seven days a week, 24-hours a day.

He says he started the business with hopes of eliminating impaired drivers by catching their eye with a big white limo.

“I was hoping to do something different and you especially don’t want to drink and drive and catch a big $5,000 fine and lose licenses when you can just party with your friends and I could just take you while driving in style,” Murillo said.