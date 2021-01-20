Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Williston mask mandate still in effect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Williston mask order is still in effect, despite the statewide mask mandate expiring Monday.

The order was introduced on Monday by Mayor Howard Klug and approved by the City Commission.

Klug says it will remain in effect until the current state of emergency ends.

He says these measures are being mandated with the strongest possible recommendation, but there is no penalty for non-compliance.

“Something that we’re doing is working. We’re still on the testing, the masks and the vaccinations and we want to get a few more of those vaccinations out there before we say, “Yeah let’s just relax things,'” Klug said.

Klug says he also encourages people to still social distance and continue to follow all CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot

Insulin Affordability

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

Strong wind remains an issue all day

Road to Recovery

NDC JAN 20

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News