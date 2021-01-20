Williston mask mandate still in effect

The Williston mask order is still in effect, despite the statewide mask mandate expiring Monday.

The order was introduced on Monday by Mayor Howard Klug and approved by the City Commission.

Klug says it will remain in effect until the current state of emergency ends.

He says these measures are being mandated with the strongest possible recommendation, but there is no penalty for non-compliance.

“Something that we’re doing is working. We’re still on the testing, the masks and the vaccinations and we want to get a few more of those vaccinations out there before we say, “Yeah let’s just relax things,'” Klug said.

Klug says he also encourages people to still social distance and continue to follow all CDC guidelines.