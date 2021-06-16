Williston mayor says to watch for scams following severe storm

As Williston continues clean up following last week’s storms, people are being faced with another issue.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug tells KX News there has been a recent spike in reported scams.

He says people are acting as roofers, building inspectors and other certified construction workers with hopes of taking advantage of people repairing their property after the storm.

In order to stay safe and avoid being taken advantage of he says to first call your insurance company to get quotes on damages and to see how they can help.

He also suggests reaching out to the City of Williston Building Department if you feel something may not be legitimate.

“It’s a trying time right now for these people out there because, you know, your biggest possession has been damaged and you want to get it fixed as soon as possible, but you also have to be cautious,” Klug said.

For a step-by-step list created by the city of Williston of what steps to take if you’re looking to get repairs done, click here.