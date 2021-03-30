Williston men found guilty of sex crimes to get new trials

Two Williston men found guilty of sex crimes against children will get new trials.

Everest Moore and Juan Martinez had filed appeals with the North Dakota Supreme Court, arguing that their trials in Northwest District Court were improperly closed to the public.

Moore was found guilty of eight counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in 2019, on claims that he molested multiple students while a teacher at St. Joseph School.

Martinez was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in 2019.

The basis for new trials, according to the Supreme Court, was improperly closing certain hearings to the public.

As of today, neither man has a new trial scheduled in Northwest District Court.

