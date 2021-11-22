Williston meth bust nets 6 pounds worth $272,000 on the street; 2 arrested

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

Two people have been arrested in Williston following a police search November 19 that turned up 6 pounds of suspected methamphetamine worth $272,000 on the street, and more than $7,000 in cash.

An anonymous tip led the Northwest Narcotics Task Force to a Williston hotel room where they found the suspected meth, assorted drug paraphernalia and cash.

The two in the hotel room were each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

The Williston Police Department assisted in the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.