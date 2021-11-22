Williston meth bust nets 6 pounds worth $272,000 on the street; 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested in Williston following a police search November 19 that turned up 6 pounds of suspected methamphetamine worth $272,000 on the street, and more than $7,000 in cash.

An anonymous tip led the Northwest Narcotics Task Force to a Williston hotel room where they found the suspected meth, assorted drug paraphernalia and cash.

The two in the hotel room were each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

The Williston Police Department assisted in the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

