Williston Motor Vehicle Office to move to Williams County Administration Building

In December, the Williston Motor Vehicle Office, also known as the DMV, will be relocating from its current location on E Highland Drive to inside the Williams County Administration Building at 206 E Broadway in downtown Williston.

The DMV will be closed on Friday, Dec. 6, Monday, Dec. 9th and Tuesday, Dec. 10 to complete the move.

The DMV will reopen in its new location on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.

Williams County has operated the DMV since Jan. 1, 2019, when the Williston State College Foundation elected to not renew their contract with the office.

Since the transition, the office has continued to provide motor vehicle registration and passport services.

The move to the new location allows for expanded parking options and will provide the public with access to multiple county services in one place.

The County Administration Building currently houses several public-facing offices including the Auditor’s Office, the Assessor’s Office, the Treasurer/Recorder’s Office, and Development Services.