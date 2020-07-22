Williston moving company brings attention to moving scams and how to avoid them

Summer tends to be a popular moving season for many. If you’re hiring someone to do the job for you, just remember to proceed with caution.

“People move every day,” Chris Phillips, co-owner of Williston Area Movers, said.

Phillips decided to join in on the moving business seven months ago. He says it’s something people will never stop doing.

“You know, somebody could move down the hall in their apartment, or they can move across town, or they could leave town, or maybe come into town because people move all the time,” he said.

But not everyone in the business is in it for the right reasons. According to the Better Business Bureau, 13,000 complaints and negative reviews about movers are reported every year. Many complaints describe experiences with dishonest moving companies and that can turn into financial and emotional nightmares such as lost money and or stolen items, something one local says he experienced first hand.

“They just disappeared, and I went, ‘Wait a second, I just finished paying you $4,000, where are you guys?'” Williston local said.

“It’s wrong, it’s truly wrong for people to do that,” Phillips said.

Phillips told KX News a few red flags to look out for are the company asking for a large down payment, only taking an estimate over the phone and not in person, avoiding a contract or written agreement and the list goes on.

“If it’s too good to be true then it probably is. I would say communication is number one, they should always be in constant contact,” he said.

He says never rush into a final decision, if at all possible, and do as much research as you can.

Also, if you feel something isn’t right or you feel like you may have been scammed, contact local authorities immediately.