Williston Native Creates Movie Off Solutions for North Dakota

One Williston filmmaker says North Dakota is evolving every day, but there are still many challenges to overcome, but he’s using the big screen to reveal what the future of the state could look like by addressing these problems.

Born and raised in Williston, Filmmaker Jason Marmon knows a thing or two about the Peace Garden State.

“I’ve got to experience a whole bunch of different things. Got to see what Williston was like and the Bakken, before the boom, during the boom, and after the boom and now we’re here” Executive Producer Jason Marmon said.

Marmon told KX News, with everything that is going on now, including the oil industry, which is struggling to make a profit across the state. He’s made it an effort to seek solutions.

“Over the last couple years I’ve really been reaching out to other networks, other regions, other countries and seeing kind of what they’ve been working on and what’s been working for them, and also what hasn’t worked for them,” Marmon said.

He came up with the idea to make a short 60-minute film called “Sustaining The Bakken”, where he could share his latest research about creating better opportunities in the medical field, oil industry, farming, and many other fields.

“One of the biggest issues we have is flaring. In the film, we’ll identify market-based value solutions. So basically how to capture that gas, up-cycle it into different products and essentially increase the profitability for these operators.” Marmon said.

The film won’t be made up of actors– instead, real people– like business owners, politicians, community stakeholders, and many others who believe change is possible, in order to make the state more sustainable to live in.

“There’s a lot of great potential, even with the smaller budget production like this, I think it’s still going to be a phenomenal film and we’re going to hopefully get some attention from it.” Indak Media’s Eric Thoemke said.

Marmon says he plans to begin filming as soon as COVID-19 restrictions uplift.