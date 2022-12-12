WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Williston needs your help in order to prepare for the winter storm coming over the next few days.

According to forecasts, the most recent winter storm is expected to bring six to 14 inches of snow to the area in between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning. Before it strikes, the city is hoping to prepare by asking citizens to remove all trailers, campers, and other vehicles off of city streets and rights-of-way.

This isn’t the only way that Williston inhabitants are asked to help. Residents are advised to avoid any travel if at all possible in order to allow Public Workers, First Responders, and other city entities to perform their duties as quickly and efficiently as possible. In addition, citizens of Williston are also reminded not to dispose of snow by dumping it onto public property, such as city streets or sidewalks. Doing so can slow down city snow removal, and can possibly result in fines.

If there are more than nine inches of total snow accumulation during the storm, the City of Williston’s Public Works Department will plow emergency streets first, beginning with routes to hospitals and fire stations, and move onto residential areas once these routes are clear. The public is asked to remain patient while high-traffic and population areas are plowed.

For more information on the city’s preparations for the storm, visit cityofwilliston.org.