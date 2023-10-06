WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has placed one of their officers on paid administrative leave after the department received a report on September 29 that the officer threatened and used excessive force against a juvenile during Williston’s homecoming football game.

According to the Williston Police Department, they are currently investigating the report with the City of Williston Human Resources Department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal

Investigation to examine the facts of the incident and handle any necessary disciplinary action.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide more details as new information becomes available.