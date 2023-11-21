WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A Williston Police Officer who was placed on administrative leave back in September for allegedly threatening and using excessive force against a juvenile during a Williston football game has been cleared of any criminal charges.

According to the Williston Police Department, the officer has officially returned to duty after an investigation into the incident was conducted.

The Williston Police Department stated that they take all allegations of misconduct against any

Williston Police Department employee seriously, and that in accordance with policy and procedure, they placed the officer on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.