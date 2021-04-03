Williston Parks and Rec, Community Builders, CVB hold virtual Easter egg hunt

We’re Just one day away from Easter and the festivities have already kicked off.

Easter Sunday is a day most of us look forward to.

“It’s all about family, food, the Easter Bunny,” Diane Nelson said.

Most people celebrate by maybe going to a church service, Easter egg hunting in the community, or even taking pictures with the infamous Easter Bunny, but in times of a pandemic, things have been forced to change and Ashley Oyloe and Nelson with the Williston CVB and Community Builders organization had just the answer.

“We’re having a virtual egg hunt,” Nelson said.

I’m sure you’re wondering, how does a virtual egg hunt work?

“They get a sheet when they come through the gate and then there are eggs hidden throughout the park like an 8×10 picture of an egg and we’ve had a few people go through a couple laps,” Nelson said.

Very fun and creative to say the least, but while the egg hunt was a neat trick on the eyes, it may not have been the main attraction.

“They get to come thru and see the Easter Bunny and that’s always good to hear the kids squealing from three blocks away,” Oyloe said.

The two say this is the organization’s second year holding the virtual event and the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“This gives people something to do especially in the beginning when everyone was unsure of what was going on and we had a great turnout last year,” Nelson said.

“This was kind of like the first thing that people were like okay what can we do that’s safe and appropriate for the times and this was just a great event,” Oyloe said.

While this is a time to celebrate. It was also a chance to donate.

People who attended the virtual event were asked to bring non-perishable items in benefit of the Women’s Crisis Shelter.

“We just always ask people to bring something or not, and we say maybe one item, and people are bringing boxes of stuff and bags of stuff. So, it’s pretty impressive to see people not only enjoy an event but participate so well,” Oyloe said.

The two say more than 200 cars were estimated to have driven through the park this morning.

They also say the food will be donated to the Women’s Family Crisis Shelter in the next few days.