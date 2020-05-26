Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Williston Parks and Rec offering new outdoor recreational activities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“C’mon, we can get you on the board, I promise,” Director of Fitness and Wellness at Williston Parks and Rec District Jenn Shanahan said to a distant walker.

Williston has many outdoor recreational activities to take part in throughout the year like fishing, hunting, bowing and cycling, but Shanahan noticed one major activity that was missing.

“When I moved to Williston and saw all the amazing parks here and Spring Lake Park and other lakes, it just seemed like a prime opportunity for stand up paddling, and it’s also one of the fastest-growing sports and activities in the world,” Shanahan said.

She says after six years of trying to bring the popular stand-up paddling to Williston, it finally came into fruition with a trailer filled with paddleboards funded by Williston Parks and Rec, ready to hit the water.

Now Shanahan’s efforts have gone toward teaching people how to ride — but just riding isn’t all there is to do.

“People like to think of stand-up paddling as a great core workout, but overall it’s just another way to get moving on the water,” she said.

She said the plan is to keep people out on the water as much as possible.

“We’re also offering programs. A lot of people have seen yoga on the paddleboards. So, Tuesday evenings we’ll be offering yoga classes. We’re also doing fitness classes and we’ll be doing fitness classes on the beach and on the boards. Think of anything you can do on a matt, you can do on the board,” Shanahan said

One paddle-boarder and Fitness and Wellness Trainer at Williston Parks and Rec said this has become the best of both worlds for her.

“I love to be outside and when this opportunity came, we used to be in the pool, but I knew with this I’d be able to train outside and be outside and working in the water and working out is a win-win for me,” Hope Nauman said.

Yoga classes are to begin next Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Vehicle Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Vehicle Shortage"

Plans if Positive Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans if Positive Cases"

Kids and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Second Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Mass Testing"

Foods Coordinator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foods Coordinator"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Mail-In Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-In Voting"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26"

Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s"

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season"

Legacy softball losing seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy softball losing seniors"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Sioux Softball state hopes on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Softball state hopes on hold"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Fishing Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Memorial Day"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge