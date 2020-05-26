Williston Parks and Rec offering new outdoor recreational activities

“C’mon, we can get you on the board, I promise,” Director of Fitness and Wellness at Williston Parks and Rec District Jenn Shanahan said to a distant walker.

Williston has many outdoor recreational activities to take part in throughout the year like fishing, hunting, bowing and cycling, but Shanahan noticed one major activity that was missing.

“When I moved to Williston and saw all the amazing parks here and Spring Lake Park and other lakes, it just seemed like a prime opportunity for stand up paddling, and it’s also one of the fastest-growing sports and activities in the world,” Shanahan said.

She says after six years of trying to bring the popular stand-up paddling to Williston, it finally came into fruition with a trailer filled with paddleboards funded by Williston Parks and Rec, ready to hit the water.

Now Shanahan’s efforts have gone toward teaching people how to ride — but just riding isn’t all there is to do.

“People like to think of stand-up paddling as a great core workout, but overall it’s just another way to get moving on the water,” she said.

She said the plan is to keep people out on the water as much as possible.

“We’re also offering programs. A lot of people have seen yoga on the paddleboards. So, Tuesday evenings we’ll be offering yoga classes. We’re also doing fitness classes and we’ll be doing fitness classes on the beach and on the boards. Think of anything you can do on a matt, you can do on the board,” Shanahan said

One paddle-boarder and Fitness and Wellness Trainer at Williston Parks and Rec said this has become the best of both worlds for her.

“I love to be outside and when this opportunity came, we used to be in the pool, but I knew with this I’d be able to train outside and be outside and working in the water and working out is a win-win for me,” Hope Nauman said.

Yoga classes are to begin next Tuesday.