WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Parks and Recreation District and Williston baseball committee has announced the hire of Trevor Sorenson, the new Head Coach for the Keybirds.

According to a news release, Sorenson had played baseball throughout his childhood and participated in several Williston Parks and Recreation District programs. He also played for two years at Des Moines Area Community College and Williston State College. Even after being transferred to Friends University in Kansas, he kept playing while getting a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

Sorenson has also been an assistant coach for the Keybirds for many years and has coached other youth sports — including Williston High School Hockey.

“After conducting our interview process, we are confident in our selection of Trevor Sorenson as the head Keybirds coach,” said Baseball and Hiring Committee Membe, Markus Noeske. “Sorenson displayed knowledge of the art of the game and has years of experience that we believed would benefit the Keybirds baseball team. I am excited to see what he can do with them.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to be part of the baseball program as the Head Keybirds Coach,” said Sorenson. “There’s a good group of kids in the program, and I’m looking forward to this season of baseball.”