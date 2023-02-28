WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Parks and Recreation District (WPRD) and WPRD Foundation are going to host their third annual Community Health and Wellness Fair on March 9.

According to a news release, it’s going to take place at the Williston Area Recreation Center, 822 18th St. E from 5-7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open for everyone who wants to learn about all the health and wellness options Williston and the surrounding area offer.

There are going to be several health and wellness services and products available from the community.

Any organizations, services, and products fall under the WELLNESS category, which includes anything from physical, social, emotional, and environmental wellness.

“We are looking forward to this event and the opportunity for people to learn more about healthy living,” stated WPRD Fitness Coordinator, Michele Moore. “Our community has a lot to offer to help people on their personal health and wellness journey. We hope community members will come out to the fair to connect with businesses about nutrition, exercise, and mental health care.”

The health fair is going to bring in more than 20 vendors for services, products, and educational materials on issues that affect overall well-being.

Services will include free blood pressure and health screenings, diabetic education, skin care, counseling and mental health, pediatric health, clean living, fitness, massage, physical and chiropractic therapies, free giveaways, and more.

Moore mentioned, “This health fair will also be the finisher’s celebration of the ARC’s new year’s challenge, the GO 2023 Fitness Challenge. This challenge had over 200 participants strive to complete 2023 minutes of exercise in 60 days. We look forward to celebrating our participants and sharing with our community all we have to offer that is health and wellness.”

To learn more about the Community Health Fair, you can visit Williston Parks’ website.