Williston PD are warning people of a potential scam

WILLISTON — Potential Burglars are trying new ways to get into your home.

Williston Police Department responded to two calls recently about individuals identifying themselves as being with the fire department.

They were going to front doors and asking if they could check on people’s smoke detectors inside their homes.

But this is not something the Fire Department does.

So, the Williston Fire Department issued a warning to people in the city stating that this is not something they practice.

Luckily, none of the fake fire officials were able to gain access to anyone’s home, but the Williston PD said to continue checking for those red flags.

“If somebody comes to your house from the fire department they will be in uniform. They’ll have fire truck or an ambulance or something like that. Clearly identifying themselves as an employee of the fire department. It’s just important for the community members to constantly be vigilant of their surroundings and pay attention to those little details,” said Danielle Hendricks, Sergeant Detective of Williston Police Department.

Hendricks reminded people that it is your right to ask for proper identification from any authority. So, don’t hesitate to ask to see a badge.