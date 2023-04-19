WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier this week, the Williston Police Department took a juvenile male suspect into custody after he threatened a fellow student at his school.

According to a release from the City of Williston Police Department, at approximately 8:01 a.m. on April 18, officers received a report of a threatening message sent from one student at Trinity Christian School to another.

In response to these threats, the Williston Police Department, in partnership with the school, took necessary precautions in order to ensure the safety of school students and staff.

The suspect remains in police custody and has been charged with two counts of terrorizing. At this time, the police department does not believe there is any current threat to Trinity Christian School students or staff regarding this incident.