WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Willison Police Department is investigating a social media threat that was made around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 4.

According to a Facebook post by the department, police received a report regarding a social media post that was made, containing a threat towards the Williston High School.

Williston PD has been in contact with the Williston Basin School District #7 and will continue to work with them closely to make sure all students and staff are safe.

This investigation is ongoing and members of the police department will release more information as it becomes available.