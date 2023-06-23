WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Williston man is seriously injured after being hit by a car around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old man was driving a GMC Sierra west on 54th St NW near 11th Ave E when a 22-year-old man was walking on the north side of the road.

The 22-year-old was then hit and sustained serious injuries. He was brought to CHI St. Alexius in Williston and was later flown to Sandford Medical Center in Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.