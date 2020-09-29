Williston photographer giving homeschool students a chance at school pictures

Thanks to a Williston photographer, students learning virtually due to COVID-19 won’t be missing out on their school pictures.

This Sunday at noon at Spring Lake Park, photos will be taken.

The session is free and is for all students who are being homeschooled.

The lady behind the lens tells KX News she wanted to do something to give back to the community and help students have a little normalcy this year.

“They’re losing a lot of the public school experience that they’re so used to and so holding school pictures for me was something just to give them a little bit of that normalcy back,” Williston photographer Rachelle Thorstad said.

Thorstad says she can’t wait to see all the kids there dressed to impress.

